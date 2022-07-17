 

Bob James - Westchester Lady (4K)

84
Music • Views: 1,514

YouTube

The Bob James Trio relive the magic of this enduring jazz-funk masterpiece, filmed in splendid 4K and recorded in HiRes audio.
Featuring Bob James (Keys), Michael Palazzolo (Bass) and Billy Kilson (Drums).

Bob James Tour Dates: songkick.com

Stream/ download on all digital music platforms: smarturl.it

Bob James’ new album, Feel Like Making LIVE!, is now available in five different formats:
- 180gram Orange-Coloured Double Vinyl LP (Limited Number): 1,000 pcs orange-coloured numbered vinyl, in addition to the regular black colour.
- SACD: Includes DSD stereo and 5.1 surround sound for the ultimate sound quality experience.
- MQA-CD: Utilizing award-winning technology that delivers the sound of the studio, the MQA-CD plays on all CD players, to reveal the original master quality.
- MQA-CD + Blu-ray: The live-in-the-studio recording was recorded in high-resolution audio and is beautifully packaged in a deluxe digi-folder with a 36-page booklet. The Blu-ray also includes Dolby Atmos immersive sound, bonus tracks and in-depth interviews.
- Ultra HD Blu-ray: The live in-the-studio recording was stylishly filmed in 4K and recorded in high-resolution audio, which includes immersive sound with Dolby Atmos in Dolby TrueHD and Auro 3D. Bonus tracks and in-depth interviews are also included.

Connect with Bob James
bobjames.com
facebook.com

Connect with evosound
youtube.com evosound.com
facebook.com
@evosoundlabel

Produced by Donald Marrow #BobJames #BillyKilson #MichaelPalazzolo #WestchesterLady #BobJamesTrio #FeelLikeMakingLive

© 2021 Evolution Media Ltd.

vevo.ly

