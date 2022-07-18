Monday Is Funk Day: Cory Wong, “Jet Screamer”
BAND
Cory Wong - guitar
Sonny Thompson - bass
Kevin Gastonguay - keys
Nêgah Santos - percussion
Petar Janjic - drums
Eddie Barbash - alto sax/soprano sax
Kenni Holmen - tenor sax/flute
Sam Greenfield - bari sax/bass clarinet
Jay Webb - trumpet/flugelhorn
Jon Lampley - trumpet/flugelhorn
Michael Nelson - trombone/horn arranger
MUSIC
Produced by Cory Wong
Mixed by John Fields
Engineered by Jake Hartsfield and Caleb Fisher
Mastered by Will Quinnell
VIDEO
Executive Producer - Cory Wong
Director - Ben Kadie
Director of Photography Matt Burke
Producers - Cory Wong, Michael Bowden
Video Editor: Cory Wong
Camera - Matt Burke, Dakota Diel, Trent Millspaugh, Michael Bowden
Lighting Director - Jacob Padgett
Production Designer - Tricia Robertson and Cory Wong
Set Build - Clint and Sharmon Scenic Fabrication
Photographer - Hannah Qi