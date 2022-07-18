Fountains of Wayne: 2011 Tiny Desk Concert

YouTube

Hard to believe this was almost 10 years ago, and that Adam Schlesinger is no longer with us. What an amazing band, and the songs sound just as good or better in this unplugged format.

It speaks well of this performance that Fountains of Wayne’s set pokes around in a few gray areas; its four songs showcase a band with tremendous narrative gifts and a real flair for subtle beauty.

Set List:

“The Summer Place”

“Valley Winter Song”

“A Dip In The Ocean”

“Troubled Times”

