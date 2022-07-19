The Bob Cesca Podcast: Our Favorite Maniac
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Our Favorite Maniac — [Explicit Language] The leaked Merrick Garland memo about investigations before the midterms. DOJ is running out of time given Trump’s stalling tactics. DOJ has added more prosecutors to handle Trump’s involvement in the insurrection. Trump likely violated five different laws. Pushing back without undermining Democrats in the midterms. Ronny Jackson threatened to shoot the president. Another insane North Carolina abortion bill. The craziest talking point ever. Gulag states sent 5,700 demands to Google for tracking data. Texas lawyer is targeting HIV drugs. With Buzz Burbank, music by Feed Your Wolves, Elijah Bone, and more!