Some More News: Maybe We Don’t Need Sheriffs

Hi. In today’s episode, we talk about who sheriffs are, what they do, why they face so little oversight, and propose that we maybe don’t need them.

Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

4:02 - What, Why, How, And Who Are Sheriffs?

11:50 - We Have Very Little Oversight Over Sheriffs

17:45 - Sheriffs Abuse Their Power For Their Own Profit

23:29 - Sheriffs Use Civil Asset Forfeiture To Steal

30:19 - Oh No, What Is The “Constitutional Sheriff” Movement?

39:34 - Maybe We Don’t Need Sheriffs

