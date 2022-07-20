 

Some More News: Maybe We Don’t Need Sheriffs

100
Politics • Views: 1,223

YouTube

Hi. In today’s episode, we talk about who sheriffs are, what they do, why they face so little oversight, and propose that we maybe don’t need them.

Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
4:02 - What, Why, How, And Who Are Sheriffs?
11:50 - We Have Very Little Oversight Over Sheriffs
17:45 - Sheriffs Abuse Their Power For Their Own Profit
23:29 - Sheriffs Use Civil Asset Forfeiture To Steal
30:19 - Oh No, What Is The “Constitutional Sheriff” Movement?
39:34 - Maybe We Don’t Need Sheriffs

Source list: docs.google.com

#sheriffs #somemorenews

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Train Songs Nine
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,041 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Eight
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,095 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Seven
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,036 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Six
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,056 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •