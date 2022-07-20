Some More News: Maybe We Don’t Need Sheriffs
Politics • Views: 1,223
Hi. In today’s episode, we talk about who sheriffs are, what they do, why they face so little oversight, and propose that we maybe don’t need them.
Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
4:02 - What, Why, How, And Who Are Sheriffs?
11:50 - We Have Very Little Oversight Over Sheriffs
17:45 - Sheriffs Abuse Their Power For Their Own Profit
23:29 - Sheriffs Use Civil Asset Forfeiture To Steal
30:19 - Oh No, What Is The “Constitutional Sheriff” Movement?
39:34 - Maybe We Don’t Need Sheriffs
Source list: docs.google.com