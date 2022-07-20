Merrick Garland Speaks on January 6th Investigation: “No Person Is Above the Law in This Country”

YouTube

Attorney General Merrick Garland on January 6th Investigation: “We do not do our investigations in public. This is the most wide-ranging investigation and the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into…We have to get this right.”

When asked about the possibility of charging a former president related to January 6th, Garland says, “No person is above the law in this country.”

Full video here: c-span.org