Bannon Verdict: Former Trump Strategist Guilty of Contempt of Congress
There it is: Bannon verdict: Former Trump strategist guilty of contempt of Congress.
Finally some consequences for this would-be fascist. If the judge throws the book at him, he could end up with two years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols scheduled sentencing for Oct. 21. Each of the two misdemeanor charges is punishable by at least 30 days and up to one year in jail. But such prosecutions are rare, and no one has been incarcerated for contempt of Congress in more than half a century, since the red-baiting trials of the Cold War era.