Never Too Soon for a Halestorm: “Wicked Ways” [Official Video]
Halestorm - Wicked Ways [Official Video]
The new album ‘Back From The Dead’ available now!
halestorm.lnk.to
Follow Halestorm
► Subscribe to Halestorm’s channel: https://Atlantic.lnk.to/HalestormSubs…
► Like on Facebook: facebook.com
► Follow on Twitter: @halestorm
► Follow on Instagram: instagram.com
► Official site: halestormrocks.com
Lyrics:
Don’t call me an angel
Ill always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked
Got my Wicked ways
Been the liar
Been the cheat
Been the black heart
Been the thief
Curse my name
But I believe
We all play the sinner and the saint
And the in betweens
I need my devils
I let them rage
I keep my eyes wide open
When I pray
Been the Villain
To misbehave
I like trouble coming
In a hundred different ways
And Heaven knows
That I’ll never change
So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
I’ll never be faithful
I’ll always be tempted
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked
Got my wicked ways
I’ve been the freak
I’ve disobeyed
Every single virtue
That I ever praised
I get so high
On feeling low
Love Running with the sicker things
And Sleeping with my ghosts
I burn a flame
For every scar
I swore allegiance
To the Fire in my heart
That lights a darkness
I will never betray
No!
And Heaven knows
That I’ll never change
So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
I’ll never be faithful
I’ll always be tempted
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked
Got my wicked ways
So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
But I got my wicked ways
And I’m never gonna change
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
Got my wicked ways
The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records band Halestorm. Subscribe for the latest music videos, performances, and more.