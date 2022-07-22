 

Never Too Soon for a Halestorm: “Wicked Ways” [Official Video]

93
Music • Views: 962

YouTube

Halestorm - Wicked Ways [Official Video]
The new album ‘Back From The Dead’ available now!
halestorm.lnk.to

Follow Halestorm
► Subscribe to Halestorm’s channel: https://Atlantic.lnk.to/HalestormSubs…
► Like on Facebook: facebook.com
► Follow on Twitter: @halestorm
► Follow on Instagram: instagram.com
► Official site: halestormrocks.com

Lyrics:
Don’t call me an angel
Ill always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked
Got my Wicked ways

Been the liar
Been the cheat
Been the black heart
Been the thief
Curse my name
But I believe
We all play the sinner and the saint
And the in betweens
I need my devils
I let them rage
I keep my eyes wide open
When I pray
Been the Villain
To misbehave
I like trouble coming
In a hundred different ways
And Heaven knows
That I’ll never change

So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
I’ll never be faithful
I’ll always be tempted
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked
Got my wicked ways

I’ve been the freak
I’ve disobeyed
Every single virtue
That I ever praised
I get so high
On feeling low
Love Running with the sicker things
And Sleeping with my ghosts
I burn a flame
For every scar
I swore allegiance
To the Fire in my heart
That lights a darkness
I will never betray
No!

And Heaven knows
That I’ll never change

So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
I’ll never be faithful
I’ll always be tempted
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked
Got my wicked ways

So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways

So don’t call me an angel
I’ll always be sinful
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
But I got my wicked ways
And I’m never gonna change
It don’t make me evil
I ain’t evil
But I got my wicked ways
Got my wicked ways

The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records band Halestorm. Subscribe for the latest music videos, performances, and more.

#Halestorm #WickedWays #BackFromTheDead

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Train Songs Nine
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,170 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Eight
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,243 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Seven
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,163 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Six
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •