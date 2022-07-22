Never Too Soon for a Halestorm: “Wicked Ways” [Official Video]

YouTube

Halestorm - Wicked Ways [Official Video]

The new album ‘Back From The Dead’ available now!

halestorm.lnk.to

Lyrics:

Don’t call me an angel

Ill always be sinful

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked

Got my Wicked ways

Been the liar

Been the cheat

Been the black heart

Been the thief

Curse my name

But I believe

We all play the sinner and the saint

And the in betweens

I need my devils

I let them rage

I keep my eyes wide open

When I pray

Been the Villain

To misbehave

I like trouble coming

In a hundred different ways

And Heaven knows

That I’ll never change

So don’t call me an angel

I’ll always be sinful

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked ways

I’ll never be faithful

I’ll always be tempted

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked

Got my wicked ways

I’ve been the freak

I’ve disobeyed

Every single virtue

That I ever praised

I get so high

On feeling low

Love Running with the sicker things

And Sleeping with my ghosts

I burn a flame

For every scar

I swore allegiance

To the Fire in my heart

That lights a darkness

I will never betray

No!

And Heaven knows

That I’ll never change

So don’t call me an angel

I’ll always be sinful

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked ways

I’ll never be faithful

I’ll always be tempted

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked

Got my wicked ways

So don’t call me an angel

I’ll always be sinful

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked ways

So don’t call me an angel

I’ll always be sinful

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked ways

But I got my wicked ways

And I’m never gonna change

It don’t make me evil

I ain’t evil

But I got my wicked ways

Got my wicked ways

The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records band Halestorm. Subscribe for the latest music videos, performances, and more.

#Halestorm #WickedWays #BackFromTheDead