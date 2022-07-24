Great New Song From the Beths - “Expert in a Dying Field”
“Expert In A Dying Field” features on The Beths’ forthcoming album “Expert In A Dying Field”, out September 16 via Carpark Records and Ivy League
PRE-ORDER “EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD” NOW
thebeths.lnk.to
CAST
The Beths:
Elizabeth Stokes
Jonathan Pearce
Benjamin Sinclair
Tristan Deck
And starring Larry Killip as himself
CREW
Director: Frances Carter
DOP: Olly Harris
1st AC: Caleb Corlett
Gaffer: JP MacDonald
Best Boy: Bevan Crothers
LX Assist: Ezra King
Editor: Frances Carter
Titles: Lily Paris West
Location: Larry Killip
Thanks to Drew Wright and Metrofilm
LYRICS
Can we erase our history
Is it as easy as this
Plausible deniability
I swear I’ve never heard of it
And I can close the door on us
But the room still exists
And I know you’re in it
Hours of phrases I’ve memorised
Thousands of lines on the page
All of my notes in a desolate pile
I haven’t touched in an age
And I can burn the evidence
But I can’t burn the pain
And I can’t forget it
How does it feel
To be an expert in a dying field
How do you know
It’s over when you can’t let go
You can’t stop
Can’t rewind
Love is learned over time
‘Til your an expert in a dying field
The city is painted with memory
The water will never run clear
The birds and the bees and the flowers and trees
They know that we’ve both been here
And I can flee the country for the worst of the year
But I’ll come back to it
How does it feel
To be an expert in a dying field
How do you know
It’s over when you can’t let go
You can’t stop
Can’t rewind
Love is learned over time
‘Til you’re an expert in a dying field
Can we erase our history
Is it as easy as this
Maybe in other realities
The road never took this twist
And I can close the door on us
But the room still exists