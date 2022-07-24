Great New Song From the Beths - “Expert in a Dying Field”

YouTube

“Expert In A Dying Field” features on The Beths’ forthcoming album “Expert In A Dying Field”, out September 16 via Carpark Records and Ivy League

PRE-ORDER “EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD” NOW

CAST

The Beths:

Elizabeth Stokes

Jonathan Pearce

Benjamin Sinclair

Tristan Deck

And starring Larry Killip as himself

CREW

Director: Frances Carter

DOP: Olly Harris

1st AC: Caleb Corlett

Gaffer: JP MacDonald

Best Boy: Bevan Crothers

LX Assist: Ezra King

Editor: Frances Carter

Titles: Lily Paris West

Location: Larry Killip

Thanks to Drew Wright and Metrofilm

LYRICS

Can we erase our history

Is it as easy as this

Plausible deniability

I swear I’ve never heard of it

And I can close the door on us

But the room still exists

And I know you’re in it

Hours of phrases I’ve memorised

Thousands of lines on the page

All of my notes in a desolate pile

I haven’t touched in an age

And I can burn the evidence

But I can’t burn the pain

And I can’t forget it

How does it feel

To be an expert in a dying field

How do you know

It’s over when you can’t let go

You can’t stop

Can’t rewind

Love is learned over time

‘Til your an expert in a dying field

The city is painted with memory

The water will never run clear

The birds and the bees and the flowers and trees

They know that we’ve both been here

And I can flee the country for the worst of the year

But I’ll come back to it

How does it feel

To be an expert in a dying field

How do you know

It’s over when you can’t let go

You can’t stop

Can’t rewind

Love is learned over time

‘Til you’re an expert in a dying field

Can we erase our history

Is it as easy as this

Maybe in other realities

The road never took this twist

And I can close the door on us

But the room still exists