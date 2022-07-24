Another Great New Track From the Beths Rocks Absurdly Hard - “Silence Is Golden”

YouTube

Yes, it’s two videos in a row from this fantastically nerdy New Zealand band because I just came across this other track from their upcoming album, and it rocks absurdly hard.

“Silence Is Golden” features on The Beths’ forthcoming album “Expert In A Dying Field”, out September 16 via Carpark Records and Ivy League

PRE-ORDER “EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD” NOW

thebeths.lnk.to

CREDITS

The Beths are:

Elizabeth Stokes

Jonathan Pearce

Benjamin Sinclair

Tristan Deck

Directed by Callum Devlin

Produced by Annabel Kean

Director of Photography Jack Barry

Camera Assistant Lara Gamil

Grip Jakob Boguslawski

Assistant Director Annabel Kean

Edit and Colour grade by Callum Devlin

Special thanks to John Deck and the board, members and associates of the Mountain Green Indoor Archery Range.

A Sports Team Production

LYRICS

I wish that I could freeze time

Go to the wild

Soak up the quiet

Til I’m dripping wet with it

Then I would drive home

Go to my room

Wring myself out

That would be the end of it

Instead it’s white noise

Sufferingly loud

It’s wearing me down

I’m up to my ears in it

It’s like a wave break

Into my head

Again and again

How are you not hearing it

The sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound

I’d burn the city to the ground to turn it down

Silence is golden

Like a flock of birds flung out of the trees into the sky

Any sound will set me off

I’m gonna hurl now

Strapped to my seat and into the ride

Somebody please let me off

Maybe I’ll break

Just shatter, disperse

Like cracks in a glass

And never hold a drink again

Hey there’s a feedback making it worse

A million hertz

I can hear the ring again

The sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound

I’d burn the city to the ground to turn it down

It’s building to a siren screaming

It’s building to a jet plane engine

Building to 6am construction

It’s building and building and building until I can’t function at all

Silence is golden