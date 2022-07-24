Another Great New Track From the Beths Rocks Absurdly Hard - “Silence Is Golden”
Yes, it’s two videos in a row from this fantastically nerdy New Zealand band because I just came across this other track from their upcoming album, and it rocks absurdly hard.
“Silence Is Golden” features on The Beths’ forthcoming album “Expert In A Dying Field”, out September 16 via Carpark Records and Ivy League
PRE-ORDER “EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD” NOW
thebeths.lnk.to
CREDITS
The Beths are:
Elizabeth Stokes
Jonathan Pearce
Benjamin Sinclair
Tristan Deck
Directed by Callum Devlin
Produced by Annabel Kean
Director of Photography Jack Barry
Camera Assistant Lara Gamil
Grip Jakob Boguslawski
Assistant Director Annabel Kean
Edit and Colour grade by Callum Devlin
Special thanks to John Deck and the board, members and associates of the Mountain Green Indoor Archery Range.
A Sports Team Production
LYRICS
I wish that I could freeze time
Go to the wild
Soak up the quiet
Til I’m dripping wet with it
Then I would drive home
Go to my room
Wring myself out
That would be the end of it
Instead it’s white noise
Sufferingly loud
It’s wearing me down
I’m up to my ears in it
It’s like a wave break
Into my head
Again and again
How are you not hearing it
The sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound
I’d burn the city to the ground to turn it down
Silence is golden
Like a flock of birds flung out of the trees into the sky
Any sound will set me off
I’m gonna hurl now
Strapped to my seat and into the ride
Somebody please let me off
Maybe I’ll break
Just shatter, disperse
Like cracks in a glass
And never hold a drink again
Hey there’s a feedback making it worse
A million hertz
I can hear the ring again
The sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound the sound
I’d burn the city to the ground to turn it down
It’s building to a siren screaming
It’s building to a jet plane engine
Building to 6am construction
It’s building and building and building until I can’t function at all
Silence is golden