Lake Street Dive Plays “Nick of Time” on a Boston Sidewalk

We recently made a special trip to the Boston sidewalk that started it all.

10 years ago we released our cover of “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5, and today, from the very same spot, we share with you a live version of our newest cover “Nick of Time” by Bonnie Raitt. Call us sentimental, but it just seemed fitting

Director/Editor - Ryan Convery

Director of Photography - Dan Rosario

LYRICS:

A friend of mine, she cries at night

And she calls me on the phone

Sees babies everywhere she goes

And she wants one of her own

She’s waited long enough she says

And still he can’t decide

Pretty soon she’ll have to choose

And it tears her up inside

She is scared,

Scared to run out of time

I see my folks are getting on

And I watch their bodies change

I know they see the same in me

And it makes us both feel strange

No matter how you tell yourself

It’s what we all go through

Those lines are pretty hard to take

When they’re staring back at you

Oh Oh Oh, scared you’ll run out of time

When did the choices get so hard

With so much more at stake

Life gets mighty precious

When there’s less of it to wa-a-a-aste

Mmm-m-m-m-m-m

Mmmmmmm, scared you’ll run out of time

Just when I thought I’d had enough

And all my tears were shed

No promise left unbroken

There were no painful words unsaid

Yo-o-o-u came along and showed me

I could leave it all behind

You opened up my heart again

And then much to my surprise

I found love, baby, love in the nick of time

(Love in the nick of time)

I found love darlin’, love in the nick of time

(Love in the nick of time)

I found love baby, love in the nick of time

Ooooooo-ooo-ooo-whoo-ooo

Yeah baby

Uhhhhh-huh-uh

Found love…

In the nick of time…

Thought I’d given up…

Given up baby…

