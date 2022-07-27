Lake Street Dive Plays “Nick of Time” on a Boston Sidewalk
We recently made a special trip to the Boston sidewalk that started it all.
10 years ago we released our cover of “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5, and today, from the very same spot, we share with you a live version of our newest cover “Nick of Time” by Bonnie Raitt. Call us sentimental, but it just seemed fitting
————————————
Director/Editor - Ryan Convery
Director of Photography - Dan Rosario
————————————
New EP Fun Machine: The Sequel available September 9!
Pre-order + Listen to Fun Machine: The Sequel: found.ee
Tickets to catch us on tour on sale now at lakestreetdive.com
Subscribe: found.ee
Follow Lake Street Dive:
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: twitter.com
Instagram: instagram.com
YouTube: youtube.com
Tik Tok: tiktok.com
LYRICS:
A friend of mine, she cries at night
And she calls me on the phone
Sees babies everywhere she goes
And she wants one of her own
She’s waited long enough she says
And still he can’t decide
Pretty soon she’ll have to choose
And it tears her up inside
She is scared,
Scared to run out of time
I see my folks are getting on
And I watch their bodies change
I know they see the same in me
And it makes us both feel strange
No matter how you tell yourself
It’s what we all go through
Those lines are pretty hard to take
When they’re staring back at you
Oh Oh Oh, scared you’ll run out of time
When did the choices get so hard
With so much more at stake
Life gets mighty precious
When there’s less of it to wa-a-a-aste
Mmm-m-m-m-m-m
Mmmmmmm, scared you’ll run out of time
Just when I thought I’d had enough
And all my tears were shed
No promise left unbroken
There were no painful words unsaid
Yo-o-o-u came along and showed me
I could leave it all behind
You opened up my heart again
And then much to my surprise
I found love, baby, love in the nick of time
(Love in the nick of time)
I found love darlin’, love in the nick of time
(Love in the nick of time)
I found love baby, love in the nick of time
Ooooooo-ooo-ooo-whoo-ooo
Yeah baby
Uhhhhh-huh-uh
Found love…
In the nick of time…
Thought I’d given up…
Given up baby…