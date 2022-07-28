The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Scream of the Turtle
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Scream Of The Turtle — [Explicit Content] It’s ‘Good News Day’ on the show. The new and sweaty photo of Trump. Senate Democrats on the verge of passing major legislation on the climate crisis, the deficit, and taxation on corporate profits. Manchin screwed Mitch McConnell on the CHIPS bill. It’s happening! The Justice Department is, in fact, criminally investigating Donald Trump for seditious conspiracy. The dumbest crooks ever used the word “fake” in their emails. Mnuchin, Pompeo, Ratcliffe, and Wolf from the Trump cabinet are set to testify. Marc Short to testify. The RNC might’ve just stopped Trump from running for president. 42 Republicans filibustered healthcare for veterans. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Matt Springfield, Japan Van Damme, and more!