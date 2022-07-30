 

The Beths Search for “A Real Thing”

New single “A Real Thing”, out now via Carpark Records and Ivy League Records.

THE BETHS ARE
Elizabeth Stokes
Jonathan Pearce
Benjamin Sinclair
Tristan Deck

ALSO FEATURING
Annabel Kean
Oli Devlin
Alicia Mendez
Welcome the cat

DIRECTED BY
Sports Team

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Annabel Kean

EDITED BY
Callum Devlin

ADDITIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY BY
Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Tristan Deck

WITH THANKS TO
Caleb Nott, Paradice Ice Skating, Kaye and Paul, Martin Sagadin, Ezra Simons

Filmed in Ōtautahi, Tāmaki Makaurau December 2021 - January 2022

A Sports Team Production

MADE WITH SUPPORT FROM
NZ On Air

LYRICS
picking up the tyres from the side of the road
gonna push back the coming tide
lay them in the harbour in symmetrical rows
disappear when the water is high

setting and regretting now my sneakers are soaked
so they’re drying in the sun outside
it’s not what I intended when I woke up the house
i was screaming “we’re all gonna die”

and now we’re all in late trains
racing the motorway

getting rhyme over reason
it’s a sinister silly season
maybe we can end up meaning a real thing

picking up the tyres from the side of the road
gonna push back the coming tide
laying down beside them like I’m in on the joke
wake me up when the world is fried
and you’re sorry, I see it when you open your mouth
you’ve got one hand over your heart while you’re holding me down
oh I want to hope but if that’s not allowed
I guess I’ll go out instead

now we’re all in relay
we all admit it’s strange

