The Beths Search for “A Real Thing”

THE BETHS ARE

Elizabeth Stokes

Jonathan Pearce

Benjamin Sinclair

Tristan Deck

ALSO FEATURING

Annabel Kean

Oli Devlin

Alicia Mendez

Welcome the cat

DIRECTED BY

Sports Team

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Annabel Kean

EDITED BY

Callum Devlin

ADDITIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY BY

Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Tristan Deck

WITH THANKS TO

Caleb Nott, Paradice Ice Skating, Kaye and Paul, Martin Sagadin, Ezra Simons

Filmed in Ōtautahi, Tāmaki Makaurau December 2021 - January 2022

A Sports Team Production

MADE WITH SUPPORT FROM

NZ On Air

LYRICS

picking up the tyres from the side of the road

gonna push back the coming tide

lay them in the harbour in symmetrical rows

disappear when the water is high

setting and regretting now my sneakers are soaked

so they’re drying in the sun outside

it’s not what I intended when I woke up the house

i was screaming “we’re all gonna die”

and now we’re all in late trains

racing the motorway

getting rhyme over reason

it’s a sinister silly season

maybe we can end up meaning a real thing

picking up the tyres from the side of the road

gonna push back the coming tide

laying down beside them like I’m in on the joke

wake me up when the world is fried

and you’re sorry, I see it when you open your mouth

you’ve got one hand over your heart while you’re holding me down

oh I want to hope but if that’s not allowed

I guess I’ll go out instead

now we’re all in relay

we all admit it’s strange