 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Not Interested in Food, Just Violence

275
Politics • Views: 1,909

MP3 Audio

Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Not Interested In Food, Just Violence — [Explicit Language] Aggressive monkeys in Yamaguchi, Japan. Big vote in Kansas today on abortion rights. Biden authorized a drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahri. Republicans have abandoned the troops. The Republican lies about the PACT Act. Trump’s “Sir!” stories. Fist-bumping on the Senate floor. The Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans push closer to having a constitutional convention. The Liberty Amendments. Trump is a 9/11 Truther. Ivana Trump’s cheap gravesite is a tax break for Trump. With Buzz Burbank, music by Seth Adam, Tarae Williams, and more! Find your state legislators here.

