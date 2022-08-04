 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Your Perry Mason Moment

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Your Perry Mason Moment — [Explicit Content] Alex Jones is having a terrible time in court, and we’re here for it. Complete coverage of Jones’s lies under oath, his childish behavior, and, as always, the gay frogs. The January 6 committee and the DOJ are subpoenaing Jones’s text messages. This is the first of four times he’ll have to go through this. Crazies in Cars Getting Conspiracies. Alex Jones confessing to working with Secret Service on Jan. 6. Justice Department subpoenaed Pat Cipollone. More on the fake electors scam. Kansas voters uphold abortion rights. The upsides of ballot initiatives. Kentucky is next. Biden signs executive order to protect abortion rights. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, world premiere music by Astral Summer, Elijah Bone, and more.

