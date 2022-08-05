 

So So Good! Regina Spektor: Tiny Desk Concert

6
Music • Views: 175

YouTube

Bob Boilen | August 5, 2022
Regina Spektor sat in her hotel room waiting as we tuned the piano behind my desk. In those idle moments, she whipped up a “Tiny Song,” and she opens her concert singing this sweet, funny and tiny ditty. “Took a train from New York to D.C. / And everyone was coughing on me,” she sings, “But I wore a real tight mask / And got myself a negative COVID test.” I won’t spoil the rest except to say that what unfolds over the course of the next five songs is the humor and passions I’ve loved in Regina Spektor’s music since receiving an early release of her Soviet Kitsch CD in 2004.

Now 18 years later, Regina has made what I believe is her most astonishing record to date, Home, before and after. We hear two songs from this 2022 release, including the album’s opening track, “Becoming All Alone.” The story has Regina walking home alone when she hears God call out her name: “And He said, ‘Hey, Let’s grab a beer / It’s awful late / We both right here,’ ” she sings, “And we didn’t even have to pay / ‘Cause God is God / And He’s revered.” Their conversation ensues, and Spektor wonders just why life and loneliness don’t improve with time. It’s the type of truth and whimsy that makes for such heartbreaking music, including old favorites “Fidelity” and “Samson,” performed here simply on piano with charm and conviction.

SET LIST
“Tiny Song”
“Loveology”
“Becoming All Alone”
“Après Moi”
“Fidelity”
“Samson”

MUSICIANS
Regina Spektor: piano, vocals

TINY DESK TEAM
Producer/Creative Director: Bob Boilen
Director: Kara Frame
Editor: Michael Zamora
Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
Series Producer: Bobby Carter
Videographers: Kara Frame, Michael Zamora, Josh Bryant
Audio Assistant: Natasha Branch
Production Assistants: Jill Britton, Joby Tanseco
Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Maia Stern
VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

#TinyDesk #NPRMusic #ReginaSpektor

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Half-Staff Notice: Death of US Representative Jackie Walorski US Representative Jackie Walorski (R-IN2) was killed in an automobile wreck, along with two staffers Emma Thompson and Zach Potts, on a state highway in Indiana. The Indiana State Police have confirmed her death and the deaths of her ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
2 days ago
Views: 218 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •