Glorious New Music From Louis Cole: “Let It Happen”

YouTube

The zooming never stops.

‘Let it Happen’, out now on Brainfeeder: louiscole.lnk.to

Subscribe: found.ee

Let It Happen by Louis Cole

song by Louis Cole

video directed by Louis Cole

lead cinematographer: Fuensanta

cinematographer 2: Genevieve Artadi

extra shot by: Petter9000

additional help: Chiquita Magic

all parts performed by Louis Cole except: violin: Leah Zeger, cello: Dustin Seo

support Louis Cole with money:

paypal.com

Follow Louis Cole -

Spotify: found.ee

Apple Music: found.ee

YouTube: found.ee

Bandcamp: found.ee

Soundcloud: found.ee

Instagram: found.ee

TikTok: found.ee

Facebook: found.ee

Twitter: found.ee

#LouisCole #Brainfeeder

Won’t see it when you’re looking at me

Stuck in the life between my dreams

Black curtains springing little leaks of sun

I feel the nothing I’ve become

The question I’m asking

Please don’t be answering

Is this where I’m supposed to be?

I’ll let it be the best I can

It doesn’t mean I understand

Nah nah nah (x3)

Let it happen

This sleeping pill was never enough

Now on my flight I’ve woken up

Above the clouds and benеath the sea

That’s wherе I hit reality

I’ll give into infinity

I’ll let it be memory

If this is how it’s supposed to be

I’ll let it be the best I can

It doesn’t mean I understand

Nah nah nah (x3)

Let it happen

Everything will be

Let it happen

Let it, let it happen