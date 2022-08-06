 

Glorious New Music From Louis Cole: “Let It Happen”

156
Music • Views: 1,925

YouTube

The zooming never stops.

‘Let it Happen’, out now on Brainfeeder: louiscole.lnk.to
Subscribe: found.ee

Let It Happen by Louis Cole
song by Louis Cole
video directed by Louis Cole
lead cinematographer: Fuensanta
cinematographer 2: Genevieve Artadi
extra shot by: Petter9000
additional help: Chiquita Magic
all parts performed by Louis Cole except: violin: Leah Zeger, cello: Dustin Seo

#LouisCole #Brainfeeder

Won’t see it when you’re looking at me
Stuck in the life between my dreams
Black curtains springing little leaks of sun
I feel the nothing I’ve become

The question I’m asking
Please don’t be answering
Is this where I’m supposed to be?

I’ll let it be the best I can
It doesn’t mean I understand

Nah nah nah (x3)
Let it happen

This sleeping pill was never enough
Now on my flight I’ve woken up
Above the clouds and benеath the sea
That’s wherе I hit reality

I’ll give into infinity
I’ll let it be memory
If this is how it’s supposed to be

I’ll let it be the best I can
It doesn’t mean I understand

Nah nah nah (x3)
Let it happen

Everything will be
Let it happen
Let it, let it happen

