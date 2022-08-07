 

Lizzy McAlpine: “Ceilings”

Music Credits:
Written and Performed by Lizzy McAlpine
Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Caleb Parker

Video Team:
Will Noyce
Jeremy Ivory-Chambers
Brian Niles
Emilia Haddad

Produced by Fengari

Lyrics:

ceilings, plaster
can’t you just make it move faster?
lovely to be sitting here with you you’re kinda cute but it’s

raining, harder
my shoes are now full of water
lovely to be rained on with you it’s kinda cute but it’s

so short
then you’re driving me home
and i don’t want to leave but i have to go
you kiss me in your car and it feels like the start of a movie i’ve seen before
before

bed sheets, no clothes
touch me like nobody else does lovely to just lay here with you
you’re kinda cute and I

would say all of this
but i don’t wanna ruin the moment
lovely to sit between comfort and chaos

but it’s over
then you’re driving me home
and it kind of comes out as i get up to go
you kiss me in your car and it feels like the start of a movie i’ve seen before

but it’s not real
and you don’t exist
and i can’t recall the last time i was kissed
it hits me in the car and it feels like the end of a movie i’ve seen before before

