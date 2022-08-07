Lizzy McAlpine: “Ceilings”

YouTube

Written and Performed by Lizzy McAlpine

Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Caleb Parker

Will Noyce

Jeremy Ivory-Chambers

Brian Niles

Emilia Haddad

Produced by Fengari

ceilings, plaster

can’t you just make it move faster?

lovely to be sitting here with you you’re kinda cute but it’s



raining, harder

my shoes are now full of water

lovely to be rained on with you it’s kinda cute but it’s



so short

then you’re driving me home

and i don’t want to leave but i have to go

you kiss me in your car and it feels like the start of a movie i’ve seen before

before



bed sheets, no clothes

touch me like nobody else does lovely to just lay here with you

you’re kinda cute and I



would say all of this

but i don’t wanna ruin the moment

lovely to sit between comfort and chaos



but it’s over

then you’re driving me home

and it kind of comes out as i get up to go

you kiss me in your car and it feels like the start of a movie i’ve seen before



but it’s not real

and you don’t exist

and i can’t recall the last time i was kissed

it hits me in the car and it feels like the end of a movie i’ve seen before before