Tommy Emmanuel & Mike Dawes: “Fields of Gold” (Collaborations)

This instrumental arrangement of “Fields of Gold” is on Tommy Emmanuel’s EP, ‘Accomplice Series Vol. 3 featuring Mike Dawes,’ out in September 2022. Pre-Save ‘Accomplice Series Vol. 3 featuring Mike Dawes’ here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to

Stream “Fields of Gold” here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to

This video was filmed, directed, and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart. It was filmed on a farm in Franklin, KY. Audio was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Marc DeSisto. This song was originally written by Sting and appears on his album, ‘Fields of Gold.’

