 

Tommy Emmanuel & Mike Dawes: “Fields of Gold” (Collaborations)

83
Music • Views: 1,702

YouTube

This instrumental arrangement of “Fields of Gold” is on Tommy Emmanuel’s EP, ‘Accomplice Series Vol. 3 featuring Mike Dawes,’ out in September 2022. Pre-Save ‘Accomplice Series Vol. 3 featuring Mike Dawes’ here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to

Stream “Fields of Gold” here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to

This video was filmed, directed, and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart. It was filmed on a farm in Franklin, KY. Audio was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Marc DeSisto. This song was originally written by Sting and appears on his album, ‘Fields of Gold.’

Follow Mike Dawes:
Official Website: mikedawes.co.uk
YouTube: youtube.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @mikedawesmusic

Download Mike’s new BEGINNER acoustic guitar course on Truefire: ‘Progressive Fingerstyle: First Steps’: tinyurl.com

Follow Tommy Emmanuel:
[Official Website] tommyemmanuel.com
[Subscribe] goo.gl
[Spotify] open.spotify.com
[Facebook] facebook.com
[Instagram] instagram.com
[Twitter] @tommyemmanuel
[Fan Club] tommyemmanuel.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Not Just an Ordinary DoorThe old door had to go. But it had seen things and was reluctant to go without notice.
Rightwingconspirator
4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Views: 106 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 4 •
Church Illegally Performs a Jesusy Version of “Hamilton” Some of you might remember a few months ago how a church up in Alberta, Canada, got some notoriety when part of its Easter performance from a few years back (featuring various Marvel and DC characters) was put on ...
mmmirele
4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Views: 125 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 8 •