Mike Pence: The Most Craven Republican Ever?

As expected, the right wing universe is completely losing its shit today. Every single Republican and right wing nut case in the country is ranting and babbling and shrieking about civil war, because they always do everything in lockstep, and this time it’s their cult leader’s pride at stake.

But the prize for most contemptible has to go to the guy who Trump actually tried to have murdered on January 6th; his craven sycophantic vice president, so obsessively hungry for power he’s still sucking up.

It’s enough to put you off your lunch.

I share the deep concern of millions of Americans over the unprecedented search of the personal residence of President Trump. No former President of the United States has ever been subject to a raid of their personal residence in American history. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022

After years where FBI agents were found to be acting on political motivation during our administration, the appearance of continued partisanship by the Justice Department must be addressed. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 9, 2022