 

Mike Pence: The Most Craven Republican Ever?

124
Politics • Views: 970

As expected, the right wing universe is completely losing its shit today. Every single Republican and right wing nut case in the country is ranting and babbling and shrieking about civil war, because they always do everything in lockstep, and this time it’s their cult leader’s pride at stake.

But the prize for most contemptible has to go to the guy who Trump actually tried to have murdered on January 6th; his craven sycophantic vice president, so obsessively hungry for power he’s still sucking up.

It’s enough to put you off your lunch.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh