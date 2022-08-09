The Bob Cesca Podcast: Third World Bullsh*t
Third World Bullsh*t — [Explicit Language] Our coverage of the FBI’s raid at Mar-a-lago. The Red Hat heads exploding. Trump’s enthusiastic praise of Christopher Wray, plus Wray’s connections to Trump and other Republicans. Kevin McCarthy’s threat against Merrick Garland. Outrage and threats of violence don’t supersede the rule of law. Defunding the FBI. Dan Bongino’s rant on Fox News. The possible statutes violated by Trump. Trump wanted generals like Hitler’s generals. Evidence proving Trump flushed documents. Fact-checking the Republican’s “IRS auditors” attack. With Buzz Burbank, music by Marina Rocks, Logan Piercey, and more!