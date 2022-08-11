WATCH LIVE: Merrick Garland Holds News Conference
Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference days after the FBI searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st
Garland has announced that the DOJ has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant.
Here is the motion to unseal the search warrant…
And a couple of interesting points from it…
An interesting signature on the DOJ’s motion to unseal… pic.twitter.com/EfF8NFdqlS
