WATCH LIVE: Merrick Garland Holds News Conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference days after the FBI searched former president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club.

Garland has announced that the DOJ has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant.

Here is the motion to unseal the search warrant…

And a couple of interesting points from it…