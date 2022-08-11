 

WATCH LIVE: Merrick Garland Holds News Conference

224
Politics • Views: 2,269

YouTube

Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference days after the FBI searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st

UPDATE at 8/11/22 12:08:29 pm by Charles Johnson

Garland has announced that the DOJ has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant.

UPDATE at 8/11/22 12:53:49 pm by Charles Johnson

Here is the motion to unseal the search warrant…

And a couple of interesting points from it…

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Uncommon US Flags #2: Commissioning Pennant A Commissioning Pennant is a flag flown from the masthead of a warship from the moment the ship is placed in service until the moment it is decommissioned. The only time the pennant is not displayed on a US ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 1 •