VIDEO: What We Know About the 11 Classified Documents Seized From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home
This is a pretty comprehensive account of what’s known so far about the results of the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
A federal magistrate unsealed the search and seizure warrant of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents and 27 boxes from the Florida residence. The court filing shows investigators have probable cause related to three federal laws including violations of the Espionage Act. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell and Ken Dilanian have more details.
