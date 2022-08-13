A Chilling, Quick-Escalating Short Horror Film: “Safe and Sound”

YouTube

While babysitting a precocious 6 year old, Mia is stalked by a shadowy presence that trips the home security system.

“Safe and Sound” by Ian Kammer

More About “Safe and Sound”:

As seismic activity increases in Los Angeles, Mia, a teenage babysitter, spends the night watching Holden, a precocious six-year-old with a love of hide and seek. After a small earthquake rattles the house, a shadowy presence beings to stalk them, setting off the house’s security system, which beeps whenever a door or window is opened. The night unfolds into horror as the veil of safety dissipates

“Safe and Sound” Credits:

Co-written and Directed by Ian Kammer

Cast:

Charlie Morgan Patton as Mia

Tristan Riggs as Holden

Christopher Thomas Copeland as Brian

Maranda Barskey as News Anchor

Mark Stancato as Reporter

Crew:

Co-writer and Composer: Joshua Storms

Cinematographer: Justin Gurnari

Sound Design: Zak DeVires

Unit Production: Manager Fanny Pierre

First Assistant: Director Nick Mann

Colorist: Daniel Silverman

First Assistant Camera: Jared Wennberg

Stedicam Operator: Niels Lindelien

Creature & Environmental VFX: Josh Suyemoto

Compositing Artists: Egor Rezichenko, Rohaman Sabbir

