A Chilling, Quick-Escalating Short Horror Film: “Safe and Sound”
While babysitting a precocious 6 year old, Mia is stalked by a shadowy presence that trips the home security system.
“Safe and Sound” by Ian Kammer
As seismic activity increases in Los Angeles, Mia, a teenage babysitter, spends the night watching Holden, a precocious six-year-old with a love of hide and seek. After a small earthquake rattles the house, a shadowy presence beings to stalk them, setting off the house’s security system, which beeps whenever a door or window is opened. The night unfolds into horror as the veil of safety dissipates
“Safe and Sound” Credits:
Co-written and Directed by Ian Kammer
Cast:
Charlie Morgan Patton as Mia
Tristan Riggs as Holden
Christopher Thomas Copeland as Brian
Maranda Barskey as News Anchor
Mark Stancato as Reporter
Crew:
Co-writer and Composer: Joshua Storms
Cinematographer: Justin Gurnari
Sound Design: Zak DeVires
Unit Production: Manager Fanny Pierre
First Assistant: Director Nick Mann
Colorist: Daniel Silverman
First Assistant Camera: Jared Wennberg
Stedicam Operator: Niels Lindelien
Creature & Environmental VFX: Josh Suyemoto
Compositing Artists: Egor Rezichenko, Rohaman Sabbir