 

Stories Ft. Wyatt Pike: “You Are the Best Thing” (By Ray LaMontagne)

A stripped-down, acoustic cover of Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are The Best Thing” by stories and Wyatt Pike.

CREDITS
Background Vocals: Jennah Bell
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitar: Jon Sosin
Prophet: Dave Mackay
Bass & Background Vocals: Solomon Dorsey
Drums: Rob Humphreys

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Audio: Justin Glasco
Production: Philip Etherington
Production Assistant: Alex Pfender
Assistant Engineer: Cory McCormick
DP: Dijon Herron
Camera: Charlie Weinmann
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Socials: December Savage-Brown

Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded at Big Bad Sound in Los Angeles, CA

