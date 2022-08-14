Stories Ft. Wyatt Pike: “You Are the Best Thing” (By Ray LaMontagne)
A stripped-down, acoustic cover of Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are The Best Thing” by stories and Wyatt Pike.
Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets. New videos every Friday.
CREDITS
Background Vocals: Jennah Bell
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitar: Jon Sosin
Prophet: Dave Mackay
Bass & Background Vocals: Solomon Dorsey
Drums: Rob Humphreys
Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Audio: Justin Glasco
Production: Philip Etherington
Production Assistant: Alex Pfender
Assistant Engineer: Cory McCormick
DP: Dijon Herron
Camera: Charlie Weinmann
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Socials: December Savage-Brown
Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded at Big Bad Sound in Los Angeles, CA