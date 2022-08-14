A Bizarre Story About Sex, Clones, Cannibals and a Parade, by Zefrank: The Self-Sacrificing Amoeba

YouTube

Check out brilliant.org

First 200 people get 20% off the annual Premium subscription.

True Facts Poster! ze-true-store.myshopify.com

Patreon: patreon.com

Classical Music: SoundCloud

Backbay Lounge Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Thank you to:

The family of Dr John Bonner, Princeton University

princeton.edu

Dr Jitka Cejkova, University of Chemistry and Technology Prague

droplets.vscht.cz

Dr Thomas Gregor, Princeton University

phy.princeton.edu

Dr Kathie Hodge, Cornell University

cals.cornell.edu

Dr Bernard Jenni, Mabritec

youtube.com

Dr Edvin Johannesen, Natural History Museum Oslo

nhm.uio.no

facebook.com

Kent Loeffler, Cornell University

plantpath.cornell.edu

Alberto Melappioni

youtube.com

Dr Fred Spiegel, University of Arkansas

researchgate.net

Cornell Center for Fungal Biology

ccfb.cornell.edu

Education Development Center

edc.org

TGLab, Princeton University

tglab.princeton.edu

UMass Amherst Libraries

Citations:

Bianchi, E., Doe, B., Goulding, D. et al. Juno is the egg Izumo receptor and is essential for mammalian fertilization. Nature 508, 483–487 (2014). doi.org

Bloomfield G, Paschke P, Okamoto M, Stevens TJ, Urushihara H. Triparental inheritance in Dictyostelium. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2019 Feb 5;116(6):2187-2192. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1814425116. Epub 2019 Jan 22. Erratum in: Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2019 Feb 25;: PMID: 30670662; PMCID: PMC6369745.

Bonner, J.. (2008). The social amoebae: The biology of cellular slime molds. The Social Amoebae: The Biology of Cellular Slime Molds.

Dormann D, Weijer CJ. Imaging of cell migration. EMBO J. 2006 Aug 9;25(15):3480-93. doi: 10.1038/sj.emboj.7601227. PMID: 16900100; PMCID: PMC1538568.

Kurato Mohri, Ryodai Tanaka, Seido Nagano, Live cell imaging of cell movement and transdifferentiation during regeneration of an amputated multicellular body of the social amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum, Developmental Biology, Volume 457, Issue 1, 2020, Pages 140-149, ISSN 0012-1606, doi.org.

Kuwana S, Senoo H, Sawai S, Fukuzawa M. A novel, lineage-primed prestalk cell subtype involved in the morphogenesis of D. discoideum. Dev Biol. 2016 Aug 15;416(2):286-99. doi: 10.1016/j.ydbio.2016.06.032. Epub 2016 Jun 29. PMID: 27373689.

Mori M, Yao T, Mishina T, Endoh H, Tanaka M, Yonezawa N, Shimamoto Y, Yonemura S, Yamagata K, Kitajima TS, Ikawa M. RanGTP and the actin cytoskeleton keep paternal and maternal chromosomes apart during fertilization. J Cell Biol. 2021 Oct 4;220(10):e202012001. doi: 10.1083/jcb.202012001. Epub 2021 Aug 23. PMID: 34424312; PMCID: PMC8404465.

Orvieto, Raoul & Shimon, Chen & Rienstein, Shlomit & Jonish-Grossman, Anat & Shani, Hagit & Aizer, Adva. (2020). Do human embryos have the ability of self- correction?. Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology. 18. 10.1186/s12958-020-00650-8.

Prabhakara, K.H., Gholami, A., Zykov, V.S., & Bodenschatz, E. (2017). Effects of developmental variability on the dynamics and self-organization of cell populations. New Journal of Physics, 19.

Smith TS, Pineda JM, Donaghy AC, Damer CK. Copine A plays a role in the differentiation of stalk cells and the initiation of culmination in Dictyostelium development. BMC Dev Biol. 2010 Jun 2;10:59. doi: 10.1186/1471-213X-10-59. PMID: 20525180; PMCID: PMC2890595.

Raper, Kenneth B., and Dorothy I. Fennell. “Stalk Formation in Dictyostelium.” Bulletin of the Torrey Botanical Club 79, no. 1 (1952): 25–51. doi.org.

Uchikawa T, Yamamoto A, Inouye K. Origin and function of the stalk-cell vacuole in Dictyostelium. Dev Biol. 2011 Apr 1;352(1):48-57. doi: 10.1016/j.ydbio.2011.01.014. Epub 2011 Jan 21. PMID: 21256841.