 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Trash Compactor Walls

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

The Trash Compactor Walls — [Explicit Language] The conga-line of Republican excuses for Trump’s alleged document theft, obstruction of justice, and violation of the Espionage Act. Tucker Carlson thinks this is about the Presidential Records Act. The statutes Trump might be violating. Merrick Garland keeps feeding the Red Hats more rope. Trump calls for the immediate release of the affidavit. Trump’s lawyer may have lied to the FBI. Don’t believe the “cool the temperature” line. Pennsylvania man charged with threatening FBI personnel. Rudy Giuliani is a target of the Georgia investigation. Biden’s successes so far. A Buzz Burbank Top 5 list. Rental rates are skyrocketing. Great news about COVID. With Buzz Burbank, music by The Bitter Elegance, River Whyless, and more!

