 

New Maximum Fun Video From the Beths: “Knees Deep”

164
Music

YouTube

“Knees Deep” features on The Beths’ forthcoming album “Expert In A Dying Field”, out September 16 via Carpark Records and Ivy League

PRE-ORDER “EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD” NOW
thebeths.lnk.to

CREDITS
The Beths are:
Elizabeth Stokes
Jonathan Pearce
Benjamin Sinclair
Tristan Deck

Directed by:
Callum Devlin & Annabel Kean

Thanks to:
NZ on Air
Bob Frisbee
Tess Parker
Richard Parry
Auckland Harbour Bridge Bungy
Priel Paniora
Simon Božić
Danyon Paniora
Leo Medina

A Sports Team Production

LYRICS
Watching light through water
I want to bend the way it bends
You slice like a knife through the surface
But what a thrill to see it mend
With no scar, no memory
I’m envious
Why pretend I’m not

Wading in up to the ankles
The cold speaks straight to my bones
Whole body and soul hesitation
I am a coward turned to stone
Stay there for centuries
So all of history knows about it

But hey hey
We made it to the longest day
And the sun, the wind the earth
Are wearing me away

The shame!
I wish that I was brave enough to dive in
But I never have been and never will be
I’m coming in hot then freezing completely
The shame!
I wish that I could say what I’ve been thinking
But I never have done and never will do
Still only knees deep
I’ll never be brave like you

Lighten up like a candle
I’m as likely to go out
You can sigh from the bottom of your lungs
Until the house gets blown down
One step, then two, then three
‘Til I’ve forgotten how to count them

But hey hey
We made it to the longest day
And the river’s ready current
Can carry me away

The shame!
I wish that I was brave enough to dive in
But I never have been and never will be
I’m coming in hot then freezing completely
The shame!
I wish that I could say what I’ve been thinking
But I never have done and never will do
Still only knees deep
I’ll never be brave like you

