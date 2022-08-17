New Maximum Fun Video From the Beths: “Knees Deep”

YouTube

“Knees Deep” features on The Beths’ forthcoming album “Expert In A Dying Field”, out September 16 via Carpark Records and Ivy League

PRE-ORDER “EXPERT IN A DYING FIELD” NOW

thebeths.lnk.to

CREDITS

The Beths are:

Elizabeth Stokes

Jonathan Pearce

Benjamin Sinclair

Tristan Deck

Directed by:

Callum Devlin & Annabel Kean

Thanks to:

NZ on Air

Bob Frisbee

Tess Parker

Richard Parry

Auckland Harbour Bridge Bungy

Priel Paniora

Simon Božić

Danyon Paniora

Leo Medina

A Sports Team Production

LYRICS

Watching light through water

I want to bend the way it bends

You slice like a knife through the surface

But what a thrill to see it mend

With no scar, no memory

I’m envious

Why pretend I’m not

Wading in up to the ankles

The cold speaks straight to my bones

Whole body and soul hesitation

I am a coward turned to stone

Stay there for centuries

So all of history knows about it

But hey hey

We made it to the longest day

And the sun, the wind the earth

Are wearing me away

The shame!

I wish that I was brave enough to dive in

But I never have been and never will be

I’m coming in hot then freezing completely

The shame!

I wish that I could say what I’ve been thinking

But I never have done and never will do

Still only knees deep

I’ll never be brave like you

Lighten up like a candle

I’m as likely to go out

You can sigh from the bottom of your lungs

Until the house gets blown down

One step, then two, then three

‘Til I’ve forgotten how to count them

But hey hey

We made it to the longest day

And the river’s ready current

Can carry me away

The shame!

I wish that I was brave enough to dive in

But I never have been and never will be

I’m coming in hot then freezing completely

The shame!

I wish that I could say what I’ve been thinking

But I never have done and never will do

Still only knees deep

I’ll never be brave like you