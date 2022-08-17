Jackson Browne: “These Days” (Austin City Limits)
Jackson Browne performs “These Days” on Austin City Limits.
From his album “For Everyman.” Click here to listen: songwhip.com
Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org
LYRICS:
Well I’ve been out walking
I don’t do too much talking these days
These days
These days I seem to think a lot
About the things that I forgot to do
And all the times I had the chance to
And I had a lover
It’s so hard to another these days
These days
Now if I seem to be afraid
To live the life that I have made in song
It’s just that I’ve been losing so long
I’ll keep on moving
Things are bound to be improving these days
These days
These days I sit on corner stones
And count the time in quarter tones to ten, my friend
Don’t confront me with my failures
I had not forgotten them
Songwriters: Browne Jackson
These Days lyrics © Swallow Turn Music, Open Window Music