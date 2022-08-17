Jackson Browne: “These Days” (Austin City Limits)

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “These Days” on Austin City Limits.

From his album “For Everyman.” Click here to listen: songwhip.com

Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

LYRICS:

Well I’ve been out walking

I don’t do too much talking these days

These days

These days I seem to think a lot

About the things that I forgot to do

And all the times I had the chance to

And I had a lover

It’s so hard to another these days

These days

Now if I seem to be afraid

To live the life that I have made in song

It’s just that I’ve been losing so long

I’ll keep on moving

Things are bound to be improving these days

These days

These days I sit on corner stones

And count the time in quarter tones to ten, my friend

Don’t confront me with my failures

I had not forgotten them

Songwriters: Browne Jackson

These Days lyrics © Swallow Turn Music, Open Window Music