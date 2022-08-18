 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: It’s Not Theirs, It’s Mine

95
Politics • Views: 1,524

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

It’s Not Theirs, It’s Mine — [Explicit Content] Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months at Riker’s Island prison for tax fraud. Why are these people sacrificing themselves for Trump? Pence says he might testify before the Jan. 6th committee. Liz Cheney lost her primary against Trump-endorsed fascist weirdo. What’s next for Liz Cheney? Matt Walsh is inciting his listeners to attack Children’s Hospital in Boston. The limits of free speech. Who was the Mar-a-lago informant? Trump’s payback for the search. “It’s not theirs, it’s mine!” A story from the unintended consequences file. Don’t get happy! With Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Sam Robbins, Richard Turgeon, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh