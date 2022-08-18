The Bob Cesca Podcast: It’s Not Theirs, It’s Mine
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
It’s Not Theirs, It’s Mine — [Explicit Content] Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months at Riker’s Island prison for tax fraud. Why are these people sacrificing themselves for Trump? Pence says he might testify before the Jan. 6th committee. Liz Cheney lost her primary against Trump-endorsed fascist weirdo. What’s next for Liz Cheney? Matt Walsh is inciting his listeners to attack Children’s Hospital in Boston. The limits of free speech. Who was the Mar-a-lago informant? Trump’s payback for the search. “It’s not theirs, it’s mine!” A story from the unintended consequences file. Don’t get happy! With Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Sam Robbins, Richard Turgeon, and more!