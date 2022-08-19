Tommy Emmanuel Tears It Up w/ Bob Littell on Harp: “House of the Risin’ Sun” (Live From Sierra Nevada Brewery)
Music • Views: 1,527
This video is part of the “Tommy Emmanuel – Center Stage” album and film which was filmed at the Big Room at the Sierra Nevada Brewery in Chico, CA. It was filmed and directed by Peter Berkow. Rent or download the entire “Center Stage” film here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to
[Official Web Site] tommyemmanuel.com
[Subscribe] goo.gl
[Spotify] open.spotify.com…
[Facebook] facebook.com
[Instagram] instagram.com…
[Twitter] @tommyemmanuel
[FanClub] tommyemmanuel.com