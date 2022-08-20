Regina Spektor: “Samson” w/ National Symphony Orchestra

YouTube

Regina Spektor performs “Samson” with the National Symphony Orchestra LIVE at The Kennedy Center.

This performance was part of the National Symphony Orchestra event: DECLASSIFIED: Ben Folds Presents Regina Spektor & Caleb Teicher. Filmed live in the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall on November 2, 2018.

In the concert series, NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds breaks down barriers between music genres. Folds selects the artists to showcase both classical and modern music arranged specifically for the NSO.

Samson

Performed by Regina Spektor and the National Symphony Orchestra

Written by Regina Spektor

Conducted by James Gaffigan

Orchestration by Jherek Bischoff

Subscribe to The Kennedy Center: bit.ly

Subscribe to Regina Spektor: bit.ly

#reginaspektor #declassified #samson