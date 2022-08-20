 

Regina Spektor: “Samson” w/ National Symphony Orchestra

Regina Spektor performs “Samson” with the National Symphony Orchestra LIVE at The Kennedy Center.

This performance was part of the National Symphony Orchestra event: DECLASSIFIED: Ben Folds Presents Regina Spektor & Caleb Teicher. Filmed live in the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall on November 2, 2018.

In the concert series, NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds breaks down barriers between music genres. Folds selects the artists to showcase both classical and modern music arranged specifically for the NSO.

Samson
Performed by Regina Spektor and the National Symphony Orchestra
Written by Regina Spektor
Conducted by James Gaffigan
Orchestration by Jherek Bischoff

