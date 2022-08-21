 

Horror Short Film: “DRIP” | Screamfest New Orleans

Arts • Views: 1,509

Horror short film DRIP premiered in Screamfest New Orleans 2021.
When the strange sounds in her new home prevent Elle from enjoying a relaxing night alone, she begins to suspect an evil presence. As she discovers the true intentions of her tormentor, her night becomes a fight to survive.
Directed By:
Sidney Fenton
Produced By:
Sidney Fenton
Written By:
Sidney Fenton
Main Cast:
Elle Harris Yuliya Napier

Screamfest Horror Film Festival is America’s largest and longest running horror film festival. The festival runs for 10 days in October in Los Angeles. Screamfest, has launched careers - providing a platform for filmmakers and actors to showcase their latest work to enthusiasts and general audiences. We are proud to show you some of the short films that have screened at the festival over the years.

Every week we upload a fantastic short horror film that has premiered in our festival for you. Horror fans please LIKE, SHARE, FAVORITE or EMBED our videos with your friends and support our talented filmmakers.
