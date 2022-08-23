Louis Cole Can Dance: “I’m Tight”
Song written and performed by: Louis Cole
Video by: Louis Cole
Choreography: Louis Cole
Camera: Daniel Sunshine
(extra choreography: David Malloy, Genevieve Artadi, Fuensanta)
Dancers: Louis Cole, Genevieve Artadi, Dyasono, Loren Battley, Fuensanta)
LYRICS:
this is it
now you know
this is where the little moments go
this is it
now you know
this is nice
getting deep
slightly dirtier than airplane sleep
this is nice
this is this
yes and?
the f—- is that so hard to understand?
understand
not a star
that’s way too far
but ill be blowing kisses from above, the bar
i don’t know, maybe i do
good is good
fame is more
the world we live is what we asked for
f—-ing boom
give me room
heavy as a feather on the moon
I try for real
I try for true
I mean what do you want me to do?
thoughts like this they come to me
I like these thoughts I let them be
if we’re doing honesty
I know this isn’t only me
can you help?
I can help
to impress myself
never wrong
not always right
its alright
alright (repeated)
yeah im just trying to say
b-tch
im still the same
I will never change
that is why Im tight
swim up the stream
cuz I have different dreams
that is why Im tight
you think im weird
but im still f—-ing here
that is why Im tight
right now at least
cuz sometimes i hate me
but right now it’s alright
right now it’s alright
peacefully
killing spree
working for my single drop of the sea
working for, my little piece, of free
a little dark
white as fuck
I just reflect the sun, you’re not star struck
you can look, its alright
love is big and life is small
annoying motherf—-ers hear my call
I do my part
I fight for s—t
equal rights for male angler fish
I don’t know, maybe I do
thoughts like this they come to me
I like these thoughts I let them be
if we’re doing honesty
I know this isn’t only me
can you help?
I can help
to impress myself
never wrong
not always right
its alright
alright (repeated)
yeah im just trying to say
b-tch
here is a taste
recording my own face
that is why Im tight
I give a f—-
and dont give a f—-
that is why Im tight
above the hope
and below the hype
that is why Im tight
right now at least
cuz sometimes i hate me
but right now it’s alright
right now it’s alright