Louis Cole Can Dance: “I’m Tight”

Song written and performed by: Louis Cole

Video by: Louis Cole

Choreography: Louis Cole

Camera: Daniel Sunshine

(extra choreography: David Malloy, Genevieve Artadi, Fuensanta)

Dancers: Louis Cole, Genevieve Artadi, Dyasono, Loren Battley, Fuensanta)

LYRICS:

this is it

now you know

this is where the little moments go

this is it

now you know

this is nice

getting deep

slightly dirtier than airplane sleep

this is nice

this is this

yes and?

the f—- is that so hard to understand?

understand

not a star

that’s way too far

but ill be blowing kisses from above, the bar

i don’t know, maybe i do

good is good

fame is more

the world we live is what we asked for

f—-ing boom

give me room

heavy as a feather on the moon

I try for real

I try for true

I mean what do you want me to do?

thoughts like this they come to me

I like these thoughts I let them be

if we’re doing honesty

I know this isn’t only me

can you help?

I can help

to impress myself

never wrong

not always right

its alright

alright (repeated)

yeah im just trying to say

b-tch

im still the same

I will never change

that is why Im tight

swim up the stream

cuz I have different dreams

that is why Im tight

you think im weird

but im still f—-ing here

that is why Im tight

right now at least

cuz sometimes i hate me

but right now it’s alright

right now it’s alright

peacefully

killing spree

working for my single drop of the sea

working for, my little piece, of free

a little dark

white as fuck

I just reflect the sun, you’re not star struck

you can look, its alright

love is big and life is small

annoying motherf—-ers hear my call

I do my part

I fight for s—t

equal rights for male angler fish

I don’t know, maybe I do

thoughts like this they come to me

I like these thoughts I let them be

if we’re doing honesty

I know this isn’t only me

can you help?

I can help

to impress myself

never wrong

not always right

its alright

alright (repeated)

yeah im just trying to say

b-tch

here is a taste

recording my own face

that is why Im tight

I give a f—-

and dont give a f—-

that is why Im tight

above the hope

and below the hype

that is why Im tight

right now at least

cuz sometimes i hate me

but right now it’s alright

right now it’s alright

#LouisCole #Brainfeeder