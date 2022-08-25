Video: Justice Department Files Proposed Redactions to Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit - UPDATE: Judge Orders Release by Noon Tomorrow
We’re getting close to seeing (at least part of) the affidavit that led to the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago — or maybe not, if the judge disagrees with the redactions and gives the DOJ a chance to appeal. Anyway, this is the latest on the document everybody wants to read.
The Department of Justice has filed their proposed redactions to the affidavit used for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. NBC’s Ken Dilanian has details and what the next steps are for the affidavit to be released to the public.
BREAKING: Reinhart has ordered the release *tomorrow* of a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit,DOJ now has to decide whether to appeal. pic.twitter.com/hQoxbaX3M8
