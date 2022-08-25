The Bob Cesca Podcast: Ice Station Zebra Associates
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Ice Station Zebra Associates — [Explicit Content] Jody has COVID! Biden canceled student debt for 43 million borrowers. The Red Hat reaction is typically hypocritical. The Red Hats whose PPP loans were forgiven. Trump wants all of “his” documents back. Why are the Republicans so obsessed with Dr. Fauci? COVID deaths under Trump vs Biden. Ron DeSantis’s ridiculous Fauci remarks. Don’t worry, Matt Gaetz is still under federal investigation. Republicans are bringing back corporal punishment in schools. Great news about DACA. With David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Bob Malone, Jim and the Sea Dragons, and more!