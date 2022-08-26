 

Keith Jarrett Trio Live: Standards 2 (Full Concert)

I posted this incredible concert video a while back and just rediscovered it; started watching and couldn’t stop. It’s pure unforced genius and telepathic communication from start to finish. “When You Wish Upon a Star” is truly stellar.

Set list:
0:50 - You Don’t Know What Love Is (Gene de Paul & Don Raye - 1941)
10:04 - With A Song In My Heart (Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart - 1929)
19:30 - When You Wish Upon A Star (Leigh Harline & Ned Washington - 1940)
27:34 - All Of You (Cole Porter - 1954)
35:52 - Blame It To My Youth (Oscar Levant & Edward Heyman - 1934)
44:37 - Love Letters ( Victor Young & Edward Heyman - 1945)
52:46 - Georgia On My Mind (Hoagy Carmichael & Stuart Gorrell - 1930)
1:00:52 - You And The Night And The Music (Arthur Schwartz & Howard Dietz - 1934)
1:10:47 - When I Fall In Love (Victor Young & Edward Heymann - 1952)
1:16:32 - Green Dolphin Street (Bronisław Kaper & Ned Washington - 1947)
1:24:22 - Woodyn’ You (Dizzy Gillespie - 1943)

