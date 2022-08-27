Video: “There Will Be ‘Multiple Charges’ From What We Have Seen at Mar-a-Lago”
The latest news is very bad for the Mendacious Mango.
“Last year, a top-secret memo sent to every C.I.A. station around the world, warned about troubling numbers of informants being captured or killed”Trump Inquiry Fueled in Part by Concern Over Human Intelligence Sources in Documents Trump Improperly Took https://t.co/rDD2qOOMvN
— 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽🇺🇦 (@PaulaChertok) August 27, 2022
Friday’s affidavit included a May 25 letter from Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran who defended the former president’s decision to stash highly sensitive material at Mar-a-Lago with the notion that he had ultimate classification authority. But, the government’s affidavit cites a U.S. Code that criminalizes “the unlawful retention of any ‘information related to the national defense,’” regardless of whether it is classified. Rep. Eric Swalwell, Former CIA director John Brennan, and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, join Joy Reid to discuss.