 

Stories: Acoustic Cover Ft. Victoria Canal, “Teenage Dirtbag” (Wheatus)

99
Music • Views: 1,415

YouTube

stories is BACK! It’s the same faces you know and love here at Scary Pockets in an intimate, stripped-down setting. We’ll be releasing acoustic covers on the stories channel EVERY SINGLE WEEKDAY. Check out ANOTHER brand new stories video released today HERE: YouTube

CREDITS
Vocals & Piano: Victoria Canal
Background Vocals: Sophie Marks & Gerald Wicks
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitar: Joshua Ray Gooch
Cello: Ro Rowan

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Athena Wheaton

Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA.

#teenagedirtbag #acousticcover #victoriacanal #stories

