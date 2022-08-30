The Bob Cesca Podcast: Very Violent Fireworks
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Very Violent Fireworks — [Explicit Content] Michael Cohen on Stephanie Miller’s show. The DOJ’s filter team has already sorted the Mar-a-lago documents. The 60 Day Rule. Trump demands a new election. Trump and the right to privacy. Trump might have dirt on Macron’s sex life. Rocky Mountain Mike live from Mar-a-lago. Lindsey Graham and rioting in the streets. Semi-Fascist Gate. I know you are but what am I? Alex Jones predicts more false flags including very violent fireworks and poisonings. Republican messaging sucks, Part Two. With Buzz Burbank, music by Michael McDermott, Matt Jaffe, and more!