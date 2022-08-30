Wild New Music Video From Elise Trouw: “Man Invisible”

YouTube

Man Invisible - Elise Trouw

Video produced by Elise Trouw

Song produced by Daniel Tashian and Elise Trouw

Horns arranged and performed by Cooper Nelson

Additional guitar by Henry Lunetta

Song mixed by Justin Francis

————————————————————————————————————————

Bet you’ll never see me fall again

After one of these

Though they’ll never break my heart again

The first one is on me

So I learn to love the chase

And to play the game

But don’t make the rules easy

It turns a suitable man invisible

Now I can’t see him but I can see through you

(See through you)

I remember when we were just friends

The grass was neon green

All this running ‘round and in the end

It was never really me

So I learned not to regret playing hard to get

But love can make me easy

It turned my beautiful man invisible

Now I can’t see him but I can see through you

Man, Invisible

Man, Invisible

Now I see through, see through you

(I can see through you)

See through, see through

(I can see through you)

But you’ll never see me fall again

(I can see through you)

And they could never break my heart again

Now I see through

See through

See through

See through you

————————————————————————————————————————

