 

Wild New Music Video From Elise Trouw: “Man Invisible”

YouTube

Man Invisible - Elise Trouw

Listen now: elisetrouw.lnk.to

Download stems to remix: dropbox.com

Video produced by Elise Trouw
Song produced by Daniel Tashian and Elise Trouw
Horns arranged and performed by Cooper Nelson
Additional guitar by Henry Lunetta
Song mixed by Justin Francis

Bet you’ll never see me fall again
After one of these
Though they’ll never break my heart again
The first one is on me

So I learn to love the chase
And to play the game
But don’t make the rules easy
It turns a suitable man invisible
Now I can’t see him but I can see through you

(See through you)

I remember when we were just friends
The grass was neon green
All this running ‘round and in the end
It was never really me

So I learned not to regret playing hard to get
But love can make me easy
It turned my beautiful man invisible
Now I can’t see him but I can see through you

Man, Invisible
Man, Invisible

Now I see through, see through you
(I can see through you)
See through, see through
(I can see through you)

But you’ll never see me fall again
(I can see through you)
And they could never break my heart again

Now I see through
See through
See through
See through you

Website: elisetrouw.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Shop: shop.elisetrouw.com

