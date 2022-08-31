Are You Ready for the World’s Highest Jumping Robot?

YouTube

Because it’s coming at ya. This ingenious spring-loaded device is able to leap a nine-story building in a single bound.

This tiny robot can jump higher than anything else in the world. This video is sponsored by Brilliant. The first 200 people to sign up via brilliant.org get 20% off a yearly subscription.

Huge thanks to Dr. Elliot Hawkes and the rest of the group - Charles Xiao, Chris Keeley, Dr. Morgan Pope, and Dr. Günter Niemeyer - for having us at UCSB and showing us their high-flying jumper.

