 

Are You Ready for the World’s Highest Jumping Robot?

100
Science • Views: 1,301

YouTube

Because it’s coming at ya. This ingenious spring-loaded device is able to leap a nine-story building in a single bound.

This tiny robot can jump higher than anything else in the world. This video is sponsored by Brilliant. The first 200 people to sign up via brilliant.org get 20% off a yearly subscription.

Huge thanks to Dr. Elliot Hawkes and the rest of the group - Charles Xiao, Chris Keeley, Dr. Morgan Pope, and Dr. Günter Niemeyer - for having us at UCSB and showing us their high-flying jumper.

▀▀▀
References:

Hawkes, E.W., Xiao, C., Peloquin, R., Keeley, C., Begley, M.R., Pope, M.T., & Niemeyer, G. (2022). Engineered jumpers overcome biological limits via work multiplication. Nature, 604, 657-661. – ve42.co
Fernandez, S. (2022). Hitting New Heights. The Current, UC Santa Barbara. – ve42.co
Bushwick, S. (2022). Record-Breaking Jumping Robot Can Leap a 10-Story Building. Engineering, Scientific American. – ve42.co
Mack, E. (2022). This Robot Can Leap Nine Stories in One Jump, Will Go Even Higher on Moon. Science, CNET. – ve42.co
Ashby, M. (2020). Materials Selection in Mechanical Design (4th edition). Elsevier.
Jumping robot leaps to record heights. Nature Video - ve42.co
MultiMo-Bat Robot - ve42.co
Galago Jump - ve42.co
Slingshot Spider - ve42.co

▀▀▀
Special thanks to Patreon supporters: RayJ Johnson, Brian Busbee, Jerome Barakos M.D., Amadeo Bee, TTST, Balkrishna Heroor, Chris LaClair, John H. Austin, Jr., onlinebookclub.org, Matthew Gonzalez, Eric Sexton, john kiehl, Nathan Lanza, Diffbot, Gnare, Dave Kircher, Burt Humburg, Blake Byers, Dumky, Evgeny Skvortsov, Meekay, Bill Linder, Paul Peijzel, Josh Hibschman, Mac Malkawi, Michael Schneider, jim buckmaster, Juan Benet, Robert Blum, Sunil Nagaraj, Richard Sundvall, Lee Redden, Stephen Wilcox, Marinus Kuivenhoven, Michael Krugman, Cy ‘kkm’ K’Nelson, Sam Lutfi, Ron Neal

▀▀▀
Written by Emily Zhang and Derek Muller
Filmed by Derek Muller and Trenton Oliver
Animation by Mike Radjabov and Ivy Tello
Edited by Trenton Oliver
Additional video/photos supplied by Pond5 and Getty Images
Music from Epidemic Sound
Produced by Derek Muller, Petr Lebedev, and Emily Zhang

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
A New Approach to Car Batteries Is About to Transform EVs If you want to build an EV with better range, slapping in a larger battery to provide that range is not necessarily the solution. You would then have to increase the size of the brakes to make them capable ...
Charles Johnson
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 267 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 44 •
Fox News Criticizes Prince Harry’s ‘Gas-Guzzling’ Electric Audi If Mt Rushmore included a facepalm it would still be inadequate. In case you weren’t aware, Fox News has been pretty vocal about how climate change is a farce created by the media, or caused by environmental changes and ...
Rightwingconspirator
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 363 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 6 •
Where Do High-Energy Cosmic Rays Come From? A Star’s Last Gasp For over a century, physicists have been flabbergasted by the existence of cosmic rays, which are charged particles—mostly protons—from outer space that bombard the Earth, thousands per square meter every second. Cosmic rays can reach our planet with speeds ...
Charles Johnson
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 373 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 9 •