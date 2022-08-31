 

A Masterful New Jam From Julian Lage: “Chavez”

53
Music

YouTube

Purchase the new album “View With A Room”:
julianlage.lnk.to

Julian Lage: Guitar
Dave King: Drums
Jorge Roeder: Bass

Director/DP: Alex Chaloff
Production Company: Bucket’s Moving Company
Location: Layman Drug Company
1st AC: Josh Boyd
Gaffer: Mike Gipson
Art Director: Ruby Guidara
PA: Rena MacMonegle
Location Manager: Will Greig
Steadicam: Larkin McLaughlin

Connect with Julian Lage
Website: bluenote.lnk.to
Facebook: bluenote.lnk.to
Twitter: bluenote.lnk.to
Instagram: bluenote.lnk.to

Listen to Julian Lage:
Spotify: bluenote.lnk.to
iTunes: bluenote.lnk.to
Apple Music: bluenote.lnk.to
#Julianlage #viewwitharoom #bluenoterecords

Music video by Julian Lage performing Chavez. Blue Note Records; © 2022 UMG Recordings, Inc.

vevo.ly

