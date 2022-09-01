Gorgeous and Haunting: Madison Cunningham, “Life According to Raechel” (Live at Sonic Ranch Big Blue)
I think this may be one of the most moving songs ever recorded.
Watch Madison Cunningham perform “Life According to Raechel” at Sonic Ranch Big Blue Studio
LYRICS
Once your girl
I’m always your girl
When I’m here or when I’m there
Or on a plane headed somewhere
You were staring down the cars
Hoping it would be one of ours
Children and grandchildren writing you cards
But how long were you waiting for me
To make a left down your street?
It’s not if, darling it’s when
Was there something left unsaid?
Were your eyes green, were they blue?
What was it that I forgot to ask you?
Busy hands, I’ll set ‘em down
To say I love you right out loud
I’ll bet you’re making heaven laugh
But it feels like tears and memories are all we have
Once I knew it
I was always a know it all
Too busy too stressed out
To take your call
Thought I would always find you there
Sitting in your TV chair
While time is in a bar having a laugh somewhere
The nurse said you were waiting for me
To let go, to let it be
It’s not if, darling it’s when
There’s always something left unsaid
Were your eyes green, were they blue?
What was it that I forgot to ask you?
Busy hands, I’ll set ‘em down
To say I love you here and now
Did God need a new lead in his band?
When this world and its people
Are all we have
Once your girl
I’m always your girl
Credits: Filmed and recorded at Sonic Ranch Big Blue in Tornillo, TX
Video by Jake Dahm
Recorded by Tyler Chester
Assistant Engineers: Jarod Evans & Felipe Castaneda
Mixed by David Boucher
Music video by Madison Cunningham performing Life According To Raechel (Live At Sonic Ranch Big Blue). A Verve Forecast release; © 2022 Verve Label Group, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.