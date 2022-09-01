Gorgeous and Haunting: Madison Cunningham, “Life According to Raechel” (Live at Sonic Ranch Big Blue)

YouTube

I think this may be one of the most moving songs ever recorded.

Watch Madison Cunningham perform “Life According to Raechel” at Sonic Ranch Big Blue Studio

LYRICS

Once your girl

I’m always your girl

When I’m here or when I’m there

Or on a plane headed somewhere



You were staring down the cars

Hoping it would be one of ours

Children and grandchildren writing you cards

But how long were you waiting for me

To make a left down your street?



It’s not if, darling it’s when

Was there something left unsaid?

Were your eyes green, were they blue?

What was it that I forgot to ask you?

Busy hands, I’ll set ‘em down

To say I love you right out loud

I’ll bet you’re making heaven laugh

But it feels like tears and memories are all we have



Once I knew it

I was always a know it all

Too busy too stressed out

To take your call

Thought I would always find you there

Sitting in your TV chair

While time is in a bar having a laugh somewhere

The nurse said you were waiting for me

To let go, to let it be



It’s not if, darling it’s when

There’s always something left unsaid

Were your eyes green, were they blue?

What was it that I forgot to ask you?

Busy hands, I’ll set ‘em down

To say I love you here and now

Did God need a new lead in his band?

When this world and its people

Are all we have



Once your girl

I’m always your girl



Credits: Filmed and recorded at Sonic Ranch Big Blue in Tornillo, TX

Video by Jake Dahm

Recorded by Tyler Chester

Assistant Engineers: Jarod Evans & Felipe Castaneda

Mixed by David Boucher

Music video by Madison Cunningham performing Life According To Raechel (Live At Sonic Ranch Big Blue). A Verve Forecast release; © 2022 Verve Label Group, a Division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

