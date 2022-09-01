 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Position Flexible

103
Politics • Views: 1,655

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Position Flexible — [Explicit Content] Jody’s back but she still has COVID. BA.5 vaccine was approved by the FDA. Top secret documents found in Trump’s desk drawer. Lawrence O’Donnell’s a-block and “Donald Trump’s sleep struggle.” Documents wee likely concealed and removed.” Trump weird obsession with the FBI photo of TS/SCI documents on the floor. Attorney Alina Habba downplays the charges facing Trump. The GSA myth. Indictments won’t happen until after the midterms. Sarah Palin lost the special election for Congress to Mary Peltola. Palin’s greatest hits. With Jody Hamilton, David TRex Ferguson, music by Elijah Bone, JRo And The Master Of One, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
You’ve Heard of Offshore Wind; Now, Offshore Nuclear Is a Thing If it goes bad, you can tow it to a deep subduction zone and sink it, and we already have nuclear reactors afloat. “By deploying advanced small reactors on floating power stations, we can provide clean local power to ...
Thanos
7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Views: 111 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •