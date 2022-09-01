The Bob Cesca Podcast: Position Flexible
Position Flexible — [Explicit Content] Jody’s back but she still has COVID. BA.5 vaccine was approved by the FDA. Top secret documents found in Trump’s desk drawer. Lawrence O’Donnell’s a-block and “Donald Trump’s sleep struggle.” Documents wee likely concealed and removed.” Trump weird obsession with the FBI photo of TS/SCI documents on the floor. Attorney Alina Habba downplays the charges facing Trump. The GSA myth. Indictments won’t happen until after the midterms. Sarah Palin lost the special election for Congress to Mary Peltola. Palin’s greatest hits. With Jody Hamilton, David TRex Ferguson, music by Elijah Bone, JRo And The Master Of One, and more!