WATCH LIVE: Biden Speaks on the State of Democracy in Philadelphia
Politics • Views: 1,573
Guaranteed to drive the right into even more of a frothing frenzy than usual.
WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks on the state of democracy in Philadelphia | PBS NewsHour
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sound an alarm Thursday night about what he views as “extremist” threats to American democracy from the restive forces of Trumpism, aiming to reframe the November elections as part of an unceasing battle for the “soul of the nation.”