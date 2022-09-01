 

Pat Metheny Group: “Here to Stay” (We Live Here, Live in Japan)

Pat Metheny Group - Here To Stay (We Live Here, Live in Japan)

Some six years after their previous studio album, the Pat Metheny Group regathered in 1995 to release the album “We Live Here”. This was to be the first of a set of three albums that the band refer to as the “triptych”, the others being “Quartet” (1996) and “Imaginary Day” (1997). Following the release of the album the Pat Metheny Group embarked on a world tour during which this concert was filmed in Japan. Many of the tracks from the “We Live Here” album are included along with others from their various eighties albums. There are short interview segments with the band members inserted between some of the songs which give an insight into the creation of the album and life on the tour.

