Video: President Biden’s Full Speech on Democracy

YouTube

Since none of the broadcast news channels thought it was newsworthy enough to carry live, here’s the full speech Joe Biden gave last night.

Great speech. Ground-breaking. I’ve been losing sleep because nobody seems to want to step up and confront the rise of fascism. Joe is doing it now, big time, with no equivocating. It’s fucking awesome.

President Biden delivered remarks on democracy in a speech from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, PA. Included in his remarks:

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves. Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”

“I believe America is at an inflection point. One of those moments that determine the shape of everything that’s to come after. And now, America must choose to move forward or to move backwards. To build a future or obsess about the past.”

“Tonight I’m asking our nation to come together, unite behind the single purpose of defending our democracy, regardless of your ideology.”

c-span.org