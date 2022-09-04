 

Horror Short Film: Laika Returns at Last, and She Is Pissed

Happy (almost) International Dog Day!

Fleeing from a catastrophic accident aboard the International Space Station, a lone Cosmonaut faces a haunting spectre from his country’s past. But is it all just in his mind?

“LAIKA” by Adam Fair

laikashortfilm.com
instagram.com

In 1958, Laika became the first animal launched into space. Witnessed by a young boy with dreams of following in her footsteps… she never returned. Decades later something has gone terribly wrong on the International Space Station and now, Russian Cosmonaut Oleg Kotov, struggles to regain control of his tumbling escape pod. Houston has picked him up on radar and Ground Control endeavours to bring him into a stable orbit. However, it soon becomes clear they are dealing with more than just a broken spacecraft, but a broken pilot too. Unresponsive to basic commands, a confession of dead crewmates and the belief he is being followed, Oleg slowly loses his mind to fear. An increasingly exasperated mission controller decides to take matters into her own hands and bring Oleg back down to Earth, but this only confirms Olegs’ worst fears. A mysterious, antiquated looking craft docks with Olegs’ returning with it a nation’s “sacrificial lamb”.

Commander Oleg - Anton Saunders
Mission Controller - Roisin Monaghan
Young Oleg - Alexander Kaczmarek

Director/Writer - Adam Fair
Producers - Karen Taylor/ Alison White
Executive Producer - John Sanderson
Director of Photography - Tighe Grainger
Hair & Makeup - Amanda Ellis
Visual Effects - penelopevfx
VFX editor - Adam Fair
Lead Animator - Adam Kaczmarek
Lead Modeller - Xavier Gibbons
Lead Roto & prep - Alison White
Original Music by Alistair Kerley
Orchestrated by Alistair Kerley
Conducted by Peter Pejtsik
Performed by the Budapest Art Orchestra
Viola - Kay Stephens
Score Mixer - Frankie Harper
Sound Design - Ben Sanders
Mix Supervisor - James Sutcliffe

