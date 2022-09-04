Horror Short Film: Laika Returns at Last, and She Is Pissed

YouTube

Fleeing from a catastrophic accident aboard the International Space Station, a lone Cosmonaut faces a haunting spectre from his country’s past. But is it all just in his mind?

“LAIKA” by Adam Fair

In 1958, Laika became the first animal launched into space. Witnessed by a young boy with dreams of following in her footsteps… she never returned. Decades later something has gone terribly wrong on the International Space Station and now, Russian Cosmonaut Oleg Kotov, struggles to regain control of his tumbling escape pod. Houston has picked him up on radar and Ground Control endeavours to bring him into a stable orbit. However, it soon becomes clear they are dealing with more than just a broken spacecraft, but a broken pilot too. Unresponsive to basic commands, a confession of dead crewmates and the belief he is being followed, Oleg slowly loses his mind to fear. An increasingly exasperated mission controller decides to take matters into her own hands and bring Oleg back down to Earth, but this only confirms Olegs’ worst fears. A mysterious, antiquated looking craft docks with Olegs’ returning with it a nation’s “sacrificial lamb”.

“LAIKA” Credits:

Cast

Commander Oleg - Anton Saunders

Mission Controller - Roisin Monaghan

Young Oleg - Alexander Kaczmarek



Crew

Director/Writer - Adam Fair

Producers - Karen Taylor/ Alison White

Executive Producer - John Sanderson

Director of Photography - Tighe Grainger

Hair & Makeup - Amanda Ellis

Visual Effects - penelopevfx

VFX editor - Adam Fair

Lead Animator - Adam Kaczmarek

Lead Modeller - Xavier Gibbons

Lead Roto & prep - Alison White

Original Music by Alistair Kerley

Orchestrated by Alistair Kerley

Conducted by Peter Pejtsik

Performed by the Budapest Art Orchestra

Viola - Kay Stephens

Score Mixer - Frankie Harper

Sound Design - Ben Sanders

Mix Supervisor - James Sutcliffe

