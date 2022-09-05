Trump-Appointed Judge Grants Trump’s Request to Delay the Investigation Into His Theft of Classified Documents

Who among us can say we didn’t see this coming, when Trump went outside his district to pick a judge he appointed while president? Judge grants Trump request for special master to review Mar-A-Lago documents. (No paywall.)

A federal judge will appoint a special master to sift through nearly 13,000 documents and items the FBI seized from Donald Trump’s Florida residence and identify any that may be protected by attorney-client or executive privilege, according to a court order posted Monday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon wrote in her decision that the Justice Department cannot continue reviewing the materials seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 or use them in its criminal investigation until the special master concludes his or her assessment.

In her opinion, Cannon sided with Trump’s legal team and said that the former president does retain some executive privileges after leaving office — a stance that the Justice Department disagrees with.